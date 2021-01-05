Police arrest man after crashing stolen vehicle in Aventura

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Police have arrested a man after he crashed a stolen vehicle in Aventura.

The crash happened at the 21000 block of Biscayne Boulevard, at around 8:30 p.m., Tuesday.

According to Aventura Police, they found the man in his forties in a stolen car at the parking lot of Aventura Mall as they believed he was “setting up on a victim.”

When they went to confront him, the subject took off and drove recklessly throughout the city.

The driver finally stopped on Biscayne Boulevard when he hit a parked vehicle and a tree.

The subject is now in police custody and is being checked out medically.

