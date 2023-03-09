MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police have arrested a 26-year-old man who they allege vandalized a city truck outside of a commissioner’s office, as the city commission took steps to increase security inside City Hall.

Christian Cabello-Diaz appeared in bond court Thursday afternoon and was given a $5,500 bond.

“You were arrested for burglary to an unoccupied structure and criminal mischief,” said Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Mindy S. Glazer.

Surveillance video captured the suspect as he picked up a shovel from the bed of a city truck and tried to pry open to driver’s side window.

He failed to do so but caused minor damage.

The incident happened Monday morning outside District 4 Commissioner Manolo Reyes’ office.

Police apprehended Cabello-Diaz two days later. They said he is experiencing homelessness.

In court Thursday, he addressed Glazer through an interpreter.

“It’s just not fair what you are saying. I need to defend myself, and I will speak only the truth,” he said.

This isn’t the first time Reyes has been targeted, One week ago, his city hall office was ransacked and vandalized.

“Could be coincidence, but I don’t know why me, you know? I’m probably doing something right, and some people don’t like it,” said Reyes.

Police do not believe the two incidents are connected.

“It is kind of unsettling, but I have a thick skin, and they’re not going to intimidate me,” said Reyes. “If that’s what they are trying to do, they are wasting their time.”

In the wake of these incidents, Reyes proposed a safety resolution plan to add security cameras inside Miami City Hall in Coconut Grove. Currently, there are no security cameras in the facility.

He also mentioned he would like those cameras to be integrated into Miami Police’s Real Time Crime Center so that they can be in the loop.

“It means that it’s something that we should have, and we should have had it before,” said Reyes, “not only for the security of the commissioners and the elected officials, but for the security of the people what work here and people that visit.”

The resolution passed without much discussion. The city manager will have to work with the police chief to figure out how many cameras will need to be installed inside and outside Miami City Hall to make sure everything is safe for everyone. They will have 90 days to come up with a plan and then report it to the commission.

Police continue to search for the person who broke into and ransacked Reyes’ office.

