Police arrest man accused of stealing trailer from SW Miami-Dade church

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police have arrested a man accused of stealing Christmas in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Oscar Gomez-Guerra was taken into custody Saturday on charges of grand theft auto and driving with a suspended license.

According to police, he was one of two people who stole a trailer that contained toys for needy children from St. Kevin Catholic School on Dec. 16.

Police are still searching for the second subject.

