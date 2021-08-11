MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man at a Miami park who allegedly enticed a teen to meet him in person through social media.

According to the arrest report, a 15-year-old girl was walking her dog at Bryan Park along Southwest 13th Street on Tuesday when the man, 35-year-old Jonathan Galindo, handed her a flyer, and then went back to chat with her as she was leaving and insisted on becoming friends with her online.

Galindo is accused of soliciting a 15-year-old online by sending her sexual comments and trying to reassure her that he’s dated other teens in the past.

He appeared in court Wednesday on the charges brought against him.

The teen told her mother and detectives what happened, and officers decided to create a fake account pretending to be the young girl so they could chat with Galindo.

They set up a meeting with him at Bryan Park under the auspices that he was actually going to meet the 15-year-old girl.

Police arrested Galindo near the park.

He is sitting behind bars facing charges that include traveling to meet with a minor for unlawful sex.

