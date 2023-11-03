SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - More than two dozen tires were slashed in a South Florida neighborhood. One man, investigators said, is responsible for the crime.

Police told 7News that the suspect who has been terrorizing the neighborhood is now behind bars and is facing several charges, which includes a felony.

Surveillance video captured the suspect, Juan Ramos-Nieto, as he slashed tires.

According to police, he is responsible for slashing more than 20 tires, which also includes the ones on his grandmother’s Jeep.

“I have no problem with nobody, who might do something like that?” Marie Noisette said.

Police said that the incident happened Thursday morning at the Villas Del Campo Community in Southwest Miami-Dade where Ramos-Nieto caused $6,000 in damages on 17 cars that were parked there.

“Mad and upset at the same time, because at that time, it’s time for me to bring my grandchildren to school,” Noisette said.

On Friday, Ramos-Nieto refused to appear before a judge.

His grandmother said she is happy that he was caught and hopes he gets the help he needs.

“We’ve been here for 10 years and he never did anything,” she said.

Homestead Police told 7News that Ramos-Nieto is also responsible for slashing four tires on a marked police cruiser.

Officials are also cautioning people that if they see someone who doesn’t belong in their neighborhood to call police.

