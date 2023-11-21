MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - After a year-long investigation, police got a break in the case of a road rage incident.

Jeff Archelus was arrested and faced a judge,” Tuesday.

He’s accused of shooting at a vehicle from his own car in Miami Beach last November.

A driver tried to merge lanes on Sheridan Avenue near 26th Street when a traffic light turned red. Archelus, police said, was in the car behind the victim, fired two shots.

That driver and a passenger weren’t hurt.

Archelus faces multiple charges, including attempted second-degree murder.

