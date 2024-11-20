SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was arrested after a video showed him ramming parked cars while trying to evade Miami-Dade Police during a pursuit.

The video, which was shared on social media, captured a 41-year-old driver in a white pickup truck attempting to escape in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Police said officers were conducting surveillance on the truck, which had fled an earlier scene when it ended up in a parking lot where the confrontation occurred.

The video shows the driver ramming parked cars to escape after being boxed in by police vehicles.

An elderly passenger, identified as a relative, exited the truck during the commotion. Police said the passenger was unharmed.

The driver, identified by relatives as Kevin Paul Prater, was arrested at the scene. Police said Prater was wanted for aggravated stalking, extortion, and making written threats to kill a law enforcement officer.

A witness described the chaotic scene.

“I saw a guy come in a pickup truck and the cops were chasing him and he got blocked in and he started smashing into all different cars and then the father tried to jump out. The police officers blocked him in, broke the window, and apprehended the gentlemen,” said Alex Fernandez.

Police said Prater was supposed to meet with his probation officer before the incident.

No injuries were reported.

Prater now faces additional charges, including reckless driving, fleeing and eluding, battery on a law enforcement officer, and resisting arrest.

