MIAMI (WSVN) - A man accused of a creepy crime is now behind bars.

On Sunday, Miami-Dade Police arrested 52-year-old Jorge Alberto Reyes-Jimenez.

Reyes-Jimenez has been accused of committing a lewd act on an 11-year-old girl at a Home Depot, at 3030 SW 8th St.

He was charged with lewd and lascivious conduct on a child.

According to the victim, she was sitting down inside the Home Depot waiting for her parents to finish shopping. Soon after, Reyes-Jimenez approached her and sat next to her.

Reyes-Jimenez asked the girl if her parents were nearby and if she liked older men. He also told the victim to spread her legs, and that nobody would notice.

The victim then made eye contact with an employee and signaled for help.

The employee saw that the girl was in distress and contacted an off-duty officer.

After he was taken into custody by police, Reyes-Jimenez claimed that he was on the phone listening to audio recordings and talking to himself about what he was hearing.

He said he did remember asking the victim is she was alone, scared of him and wanting him to leave but denied asking her to perform the lewd act.

Reyes-Jimenez did tell police that he said something of that nature, but it wasn’t directed towards the victim.

He was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and given a $7,500 bond.

