MIAMI (WSVN) - A 70-year-old Miami man is facing second-degree murder charges with a weapon after being accused of fatally shooting his wife in front of their child.

The confrontation unfolded on Sunday around 12:45 a.m. at their residence in the Royal Duke Mobile Home Park, located at 3620 NW 30th Ave. in Miami. According to the arrest form, the dispute began as a heated verbal argument between Alberto Molinet and his wife, both married and parents to a minor child.

According to police, during the dispute, Molinet retrieved an unloaded firearm from an open safe in the living room. He then “dry-fired” the weapon at his wife, causing her to hide bathroom. While she hid, Molinet loaded the firearm and discharged a single shot through the bathroom door.

The victim, fearing for her life, attempted to push Molinet away from her to prevent further gunshots. However, Molinet responded with violence, biting her before firing a second fatal shot into her body. Their minor daughter was present and witnessed the entire horrifying incident. She immediately dialed 911 to report the shooting.

Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) homicide investigators took over the case, and Molinet was transported to the MDPD Homicide Bureau for further questioning and processing.

