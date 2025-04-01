MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police have arrested a man accused of a creepy crime along the streets of Miami Beach.

Thirty-four-year-old Jeremy Julien is accused of driving up on women, getting their attention and then flashing them from his driver’s seat.

Cellphone video, obtained exclusively by 7News, captures Julien doing just that.

Police used the video to track him down and make the arrest.

According to the arrest report, one woman said “she was walking eastbound on the 100 block of 14th Street with another female friend” when he pulled up and “approached them with the intent to lure them near the vehicle.”

That’s when the victim “stated the male leaned the driver’s seat back and lifted his pelvis.”

The woman called police. Responding officers recognized the crime from a similar case the day prior.

Using the help of license plate readers, officers busted Julien near Miami Beach Senior High School.

Once in custody, officers said he “claimed that he drives around with a synthetic penis” and “records himself to generate content for a social media platform called ‘OnlyFans'”

When asked to show evidence of that content, Julien could not locate any stored videos or social media content to show detectives.

In court, prosecutors described him as a threat to the community.

“The behavior is particularly aggressive and hostile to the community,” said City of Miami Beach Municipal Prosecutor Joann Hennessey.

He faces two counts of indecent exposure.

Court records indicate he’s been arrested before for lewd and lascivious acts on a child and child abuse.

