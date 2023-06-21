MIAMI (WSVN) - A months-long search for a suspected shooter has ended in the arrest of a man who, police said, he was caught on camera firing a semi-automatic rifle in Miami’s Silver Bluff neighborhood.

Surveillance video obtained and aired by 7News captured a man discharging the weapon multiple times along Southwest 23rd Street, between 14th and 16th avenues, March 7.

Gang unit investigators called the gunfire an attempted hit.

Authorities said the man in the video is David Lee Hayward.

The suspect, 21, appeared before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Diana Gonzalez-Whyte, Wednesday afternoon.

“You’re charged with attempted felony murder,” said Gonzalez-Whyte.

Investigators said Hayward fired at and chased a man through the Silver Bluff neighborhood, discharging some 30 rounds.

Authorities said the suspect missed his target but sent bullets into a house. Fortunately, nobody was hit.

Neighbors reached out to 7News after the rare rat-tat-tat on their block.

“I don’t feel safe,” said area resident Shirley Nashiro. “The objective is to just kill this guy.”

“It’s unpleasant and somehow frightening,” said another neighbor.

7News cameras on Tuesday captured a bullet home at a home.

Neighbors told 7News that they were still shaken. The violence was not the only criminal jolt that was felt recently in that neighborhood.

On May 12th, residents reach out to 7News and showed a video of SWAT arriving in the area of Southwest 23rd Street and 14th Avenue, on the same spot as the gunman was seen opening fire.

“This is the Miami Police Department. We have a search warrant for your location,” said an officer using a loudspeaker. “Walk to the officers at the door with your hands up. Do not make any sudden movements and obey all commands given to you by the officers at the door.”

Violent crime and gang detectives grabbed a stash that included narcotics, cash and a firearm. They were back at the home a day later to arrest Ivonne Rodriguez on drug dealing charges.

Police said they were investigating whether the drug activity was connected to the attempted murder back in March.

In that case, a document states, police “made contact with the victim,” who was “in fear for their life and the lives of family members.”

But Hayward won’t be back anytime soon.

“No bond at this time,” said Gonzalez-Whyte.

Gonzalez-Whyte also issued a stay-away order for Hayward. He is supposed to stay away from the victim if he is released.

Hayward remains at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade on charges of attempted murder.

