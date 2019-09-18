Police arrest man accused of burglarizing Miami Gardens wig warehouse

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Gardens Police have arrested a man accused of burglarizing a wig warehouse.

The arrest occurred at around 4:15 a.m., when police found Sayon Hamilton hiding under a trailer wrapped in a blue blanket nearly two hours after theburglary Tuesday.

Hamilton, 25, faced a judge Wednesday and is looking at three burglary charges, including one count of criminal mischief and one count of loitering and prowling.

Surveillance video from a nearby business captured Hamilton ramming a U-Haul truck into Prime Trading International.

According to the owners of Prime Trading International, around $80,000 to $90,000 worth of wigs were stolen.

There’s no word on whether police are searching for other crooks involved in this burglary.

