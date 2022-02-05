MIAMI (WSVN) - The man accused of attacking a City of Miami Police officer in the parking lot of a hotel has been caught and cuffed.

According to investigators, 33-year old Victor Fernandez was wanted in connection to an armed robbery on Thursday in the area of Northeast Third Court and 55th Street.

Friday morning, police said, the officer tried to arrest the suspect in the parking lot of the Best Western near LeJeune Road and West Flagler Street.

Detectives said Fernandez hit the officer and ran off.

“They was tussling, then the cop slammed the guy, but the cop came down on the back of his head,” said Tye, a hotel guest.

The officer was taken to the hospital suffering from head pain.

As of Saturday evening, police have not specified what charges Fernandez will be facing.

