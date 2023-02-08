HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Homestead teacher was arrested after being accused of having a sexual relationship with a student.

Joseph Edward Tolliver, 37, is being accused of lewd and lascivious battery of a minor.

Miami-Dade Police said their Special Victims Bureau arrested Tolliver in connection to a relationship he had with a 14-year-old girl.

According to the police report, Tolliver would enter the victim’s room through her bedroom window to avoid being seen by the girl’s mother.

Police said Tolliver took part in sexual acts with the teenage girl several times with the most recent occurrence happening on Feb. 4 inside the girl’s car.

On Wednesday, just before 1 p.m., a statement was released by Miami-Dade County Public Schools regarding the relationship, which reads of follows, “We commend the Miami-Dade Police Department for their investigative work on this case, which occurred away from the school setting, and for bringing this individual to justice. The District has initiated employment termination proceedings, and will ensure the individual is precluded from seeking future employment with the District. Miami-Dade County Public Schools is profoundly disturbed by the abhorrent allegations made against this individual. This District goes to great lengths to promote a safe and secure learning environment and any actions that run contrary to that will not be tolerated.”

If anyone has been a victim of these kinds of incidents, police urge people to call the MDPD SVU at 305-715-3300.

