SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a machete-wielding man after he allegedly terrorized people at a shopping plaza in Southwest Miami-Dade and threatened responding officers.

Miami-Dade Police officers set up a perimeter after the suspect was spotted inside a nearby supermarket.

The man, later identified as 54-year-old Oscar Macias Hernandez, was a once famous baseball player in Cuba, who is now living homeless in Miami-Dade.

Around 6:30 a.m., Wednesday, authorities closed off the parking lot inside a plaza on Southwest 127th Avenue and 88th Street in an attempt to subdue the armed suspect.

The standoff would last almost an hour. Eventually, officers blocked off the entire parking lot and led the man away from the business plaza.

A day earlier, a TikTok video showed surveillance video of Macias Hernandez brandishing the machete against a trio of men in front of a ventanita.

Locals said the man has been problematic for some time now.

“Almost kills people,” said a man speaking in Spanish who did not want to be identified, “terrorizes people. He wants to kill.”

The witness was one of the men on the video, and he said, had the blade not been inside a cloth, his injuries could have been much worse.

Macias Hernandez was arrested a day later, after police were called to the same shopping center.

He was subdued with a Taser and arrested after threatening police who had surrounded him, telling them in Spanish, “I’m going to hit you across the face with my machete.”

Charges against him include aggravated assault on an officer and resisting with violence. His bond was set at $23,500.

The man who was attacked said he still doesn’t feel safe.

“How is that man going to get bond?” he said. “I don’t understand the laws of this country. I feel bad that he’s in that condition, but we can’t die by his hands.”

Macias Hernandez will likely make his first court appearance Thursday, and the people who have encountered him here are hoping he’s not released from jail anytime soon.

