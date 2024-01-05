SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A homeless man was arrested after, police said, he exposed himself and inappropriately touched a 6-year-old girl while loitering at a Sunny Isles Beach resort over Thanksgiving weekend.

The suspect, 42-year-old Alejandro Londono, was charged with three counts of lewd and lascivious conduct on a child and one count of lewd and lascivious exhibition on a child.

According to police, on Nov. 28, Londono committed the act at the Marco Polo Beach Resort, located along the 19200 block of Collins Avenue.

Several days after the encounter, the victim told her father that Londono exposed himself to her and also asked her to see her underwear.

Surveillance video from Nov. 28 showed the victim and her father entering the resort and Londono entering right after they arrived. The victim was seen saying hi to Londono.

Afterward, Londono was sitting on a couch in the resort’s lobby. He began to charge his phone when the victim approached him and started talking to him.

During their conversation, Londono was seen extending his arm and intentionally touching the victim in a lewd manner. At one point, the victim’s father stood up and had his back turned toward his daughter when Londono made a hand gesture toward the victim so that she get closer to him.

Once she was close to Londono, he touched her again. She and her father then left the resort.

During a forensic interview on Dec. 7, the victim told police that she saw Londono several times while she was at the resort. She also said that he offered her $20 and followed him up the stairs and asked about the money. That’s when he crouched down and exposed himself and asked to see the victim’s underwear.

On Dec. 21, an employee at the resort told police that Londono was at the resort and saw him leave heading southbound on Collins Avenue.

Once officers spotted Londono, they detained him, and he was transported to the Sunny Isles Beach Police Station for questioning.

During his interview, Londono told police that he frequents the resort and saw the victim and her father on three separate occasions. He also claimed that the first time he saw the victim, she was selling pamphlets.

When she approached him, Londono said, he didn’t have any money and told the victim he would pay her $20 the next time he saw her. The next time he saw the victim was when she followed him up a stairwell that led to a vending machine.

Officers then presented Londono with the surveillance video and, detectives said, he admitted to touching the girl.

He was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade.

On Dec. 22, Londono appeared before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Gisela Cardonne Ely.

“What is the age of the victim?” asked Cardonne Ely.

“Six,” said a prosecutor.

The judge placed Londono on house arrest.

“You have no contact whatsoever with A.K. Do you understand the extent of your no contact order?” said Cardonne Ely.

“Absolutely, Your Honor,” said Londono.

“You also have a stay away order for the Marco Polo Resort,” said Cardonne Ely.

Londono remains behind bars on a bond totaling $30,000.

