CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver who is accused of hitting a woman with his car is now behind bars.

Jonah Desaulniers, 23, was arrested in Coral Gables.

According to police, on Thursday, Desaulniers was taken into custody after being involved in an accident and taking off.

Minutes before the crash, police said he intentionally hit a 71-year-old woman in the area of Southwest 27th Avenue and 22nd Terrace.

She was left to die in the street.

