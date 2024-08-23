NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they have arrested a delivery driver in connection to a hit-and-run in a Northeast Miami-Dade neighborhood that sent a mother and her 6-month-old son to the hospital.

Miami-Dade Police said they took 45-year-old Sarahy Naybeth Parra-Ovalles into custody at around 5:45 p.m. on Friday.

Investigators said the suspect was behind the wheel of an SUV when she struck the mother as the victim was trying to cross the intersection of Northeast 191st Street and Seventh Avenue in the Aventura Isles neighborhood, Thursday morning.

“A car hit a lady with a stroller, with a young baby,” said an Aventura Isles resident who identified himself as Neil.

Detectives said the collision caused the mother to be knocked off of her feet and the infant to be knocked out of his stroller.

Moments after impact, surveillance video provided to 7News by a neighbor shows the driver picking up the infant and the stroller and putting the baby back into the stroller. The footage also recorded the baby’s cries.

“To hit and run like this, to leave a young woman with a baby, unacceptable,” said witness Orit Feigelman.

But Parra-Ovalles didn’t stick around. Instead, police said, she walked back to her SUV and took off.

“She kept delivering the packages for Amazon. So bad,” said Feigelman.

But Feigelman said her neighbor Cassie Kress, a nurse, spotted the victims and rushed to their aid.

“Cassie saved [the mother’s] life,” said Feigelman.

Kress spoke with 7News on Thursday. She said she ran out of her home to help after she heard the crash.

“The baby did have a bruise, or like a bump on his head with some abrasions,” she said.

Neighbors said the crash happened around 8:30 a.m.

Kress took a 7News crew to the street corner where the SUV hit the victims.

“The hit actually happened right here; you see it in the camera. The driver was coming from this angle and just made a sharp left,” she said. “[The mother] was dragged, like, on top on the car, all the way over to this spot.”

The victims were taken to the hospital, where the mother remains in intensive care. The baby has since been released and is recovering at home with family.

Neighbors said Parra-Ovalles was wearing a blue vest and delivering packages in the neighborhood.

“She was speeding, for sure, and definitely, don’t use your phone [while driving],” said Feigelman.

Police confirmed Parra-Ovalles was working as a delivery driver at the time of the crash but did not specify the business. She faces a charge of leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury.

7News reached out to Amazon to see whether she was one of their drivers. A spokesperson said they’ll look into it.

