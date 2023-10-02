MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A heated exchange at a Miami Springs drive-thru ended with an arrest.

The incident happened back in August when a man was arguing with a fast food employee.

The exchange, which was caught on camera, showed the man shouting at the worker in the drive-thru lane.

The man then swatted a hot cup of coffee out of the worker’s hands before driving off.

The worker suffered multiple burn marks from the coffee.

Miami Springs police located the man and arrested him for felony battery.

