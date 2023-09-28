MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - An alarming arrest was made at a South Florida high school.

According to police, 24-year-old Malachi Jesus Cheeseborough sexually assaulted a 17-year old-student while volunteering with the school’s band.

The arrest happening on Thursday at Carol City High School in Miami Gardens.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools is deeply troubled by the disturbing allegations made against this individual. Miami-Dade County Police was the first entity notified and has launched a thorough investigation of this behavior. Conduct such as the one he is accused of will not be tolerated. As such, the District will ensure this individual is precluded from having contact with any students.

