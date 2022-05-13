COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - Miami-Dade Police announced that they have arrested and charged a second person in connection to the illegal dumping of party balloons in Biscayne Bay.

Martina Gaspoz, 26, was booked Friday morning and is being charged with willful disregard of the environment, which is a felony.

On Wednesday, police arrested and charged 29-year-old David Torres-Bocanegra. He was charged with reckless disregard for the environment, which is also a felony.

Bocanegra on Thursday bonded out of the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade.

When asked if he cared about marine life, Bocanegra responded “Of course.”

Police said that Bocanegra and Gaspov confessed to popping over 50 balloons that landed in the water near Bayshore Landing Marina in Coconut Grove, Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday evening, a popular fitness instructor posted a series of videos to the Instagram account @tomrivas where he claimed to have chartered the vessel and said the crew’s careless actions were not his fault.

“We did not even see this happening in the time that this was going on. We were inside,” he said.

Since Bocanegra’s arrest, police have issued over 10 civil citations to other individuals involved in the crime, totaling over $25,000.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.