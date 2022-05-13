COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - Miami-Dade Police announced that they have arrested and charged a second person in connection to the illegal dumping of balloons in Biscayne Bay.

Martina Gaspoz, 26, was booked at 10:15 a.m. on Friday and is being charged with Environment/Willful Disregard, which is a felony.

Earlier, this week, police arrested and charged 29-year-old David Torres-Bocanegra. He was charged with Environment/Reckless Disregard, which is a felony.

Bocanegra on Thursday bonded out of the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade.

When asked to comment on what happened, he declined to comment.

Since Bocanegra’s arrest, police have issued over 10 civil citations to other individuals involved in the crime, totally over $25,000

