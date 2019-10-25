Police arrest alleged car thief who ran after double crash in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested an alleged car thief who ran off after crashing into a car and then a fire hydrant in Miami Gardens.

According to police, a man stole a car and then slammed into another vehicle Thursday night.

His joyride came to a screeching halt after he crashed into a fire hydrant in Miami Gardens soon after.

The subject then took off running.

Police officers used search dogs to sniff him out near North Miami Avenue and Northwest 191st Street.

They eventually arrested him, and charges are pending.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.