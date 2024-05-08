NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police on Wednesday arrested a 70-year-old involved in a hit-and-run in Northeast Miami-Dade that left one woman dead.

William Taylor is facing one charge of leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in death.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the victim was struck and killed Sunday, just before 5:25 a.m., in the area of Northeast Sixth Avenue and 149th Street.

Investigators said the victim, identified as 67-year-old Madette Roche Laurent, was attempting to cross east to west and was struck. Taylor, police said, then fled the scene without stopping to render aid or to call 911.

Paramedics pronounced Laurent dead at the scene.

Laurent’s family were left devastated after finding out she was killed.

According to the arrest report, police received an anonymous tip with Taylor’s address, which listed vehicles that possibly matched the description of the one involved in the hit-and-run.

Once they arrived at the home, they found a vehicle with extensive front-end damage that matched the vehicle that was captured on CCTV footage during Sunday’s incident.

After confirming it was the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run, a passenger who was with Taylor when the incident happened, arrived at the Intracoastal Police Station and told officers that Taylor drove the vehicle and fled the scene when he hit Laurent.

Taylor’s vehicle was impounded for evidence and he was located by an officer.

After invoking his right to an attorney and recanting a self-serving statement he gave to police, he was arrested and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

