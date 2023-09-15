NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of teenagers accused of violently breaking into cars throughout Miami-Dade County for the last several months were arrested.

Surveillance video captured the group as they tried to break into cars, with one of the suspects armed with a gun.

“They were terrorizing our communities and using hand guns, rifles, stun guns and pepper spray,” said North Miami Beach Police Chief Harvette Smith.

According to police, the seven suspects, raging from ages 16 to 18, were arrested after they terrorized people and committed more than a dozen crimes.

Four of the seven suspects, police said, beat and robbed at least three people.

“This group of individuals have confessed to committing three armed carjackings, five armed robberies, five auto thefts and at least 18 vehicle burglaries,” Smith said. “They also committed an aggravated battery on an elderly victim.”

Now, they’re all behind bars facing felony charges.

Police said that the group mostly targeted the northeast area of Miami-Dade.

It took multiple departments that came together to make the arrests.

“The task force was comprised of the City of North Miami Beach Police Department, the Miami-Dade Police Department, the City of North Miami Police Department and the United States Secret Service,” Smith said. “In addition, through shared intelligence, we’d also like to acknowledge the City of Miami Police Department and the City of Hollywood Police Department.”

All the police departments began working together back in June when they noticed an increase in violent robberies.

