NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crime was caught on camera in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Six employees at a dairy factory were arrested after being accused of selling stolen goods.

According to police, they were caught stealing over a million dollars worth of product from the McArthur Dairy plant.

An investigation by the distributor and Miami Police found that the men were working together to manipulate the factory’s distribution process.

