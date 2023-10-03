HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is in custody after going on a dangerous drive in a South Florida neighborhood.

Cellphone video captured on Thursday showed a man in a pickup truck driving up on the sidewalk and grass in the Leeward Isles Community after, police said, he got into an argument with a group of kids on bikes.

No one was hit and the driver took off.

Authorities later arrested 50-year-old Rafael Fernandez and was charged with aggravated assault with a motor vehicle.

Fernandez Monday evening bonded out of jail.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox