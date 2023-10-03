HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is in custody after going on a dangerous drive in a South Florida neighborhood.

Cellphone video captured on Thursday showed a man in a pickup truck driving up on the sidewalk and grass in the Leeward Isles Community after, police said, he got into an argument with a group of kids on bikes.

No one was hit and the driver took off.

Authorities later arrested 50-year-old Rafael Fernandez and was charged with aggravated assault with a motor vehicle.

Fernandez Monday evening bonded out of jail.

