MIAMI (WSVN) - Five people were arrested as part of an operation to take guns and drugs off the streets.

City of Miami Police officers, along with the FBI, conducted an operation dubbed “Operation Sweep” across several Miami neighborhoods, including Overtown, Model City and Little Haiti.

Detectives said they recovered four firearms and a third of a pound of oxycodone.

Officials said the initiative was launched in response to a troubling increase in shootings and homicides in these areas.

