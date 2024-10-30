MIAMI (WSVN) - A 45-year-old man was arrested after he was accused of beating a 79-year-old at a bus stop in Miami.

Yendry Sanchez was charged with battery/aggravated assault on a person 65 or older.

During his court appearance on Wednesday, a judge denied Sanchez bond.

According to the arrest report, Miami Police arrived at the scene at 930 SW 22nd Ave., where they found the victim, Indel Rodriguez, being treated by Miami Fire Rescue.

Rodriguez on Wednesday showed 7News his injured finger, bruises and the cut on his forehead that he sustained after he was beaten.

Rodriguez said he was on his way to vote when he was at the bus stop and was attacked by Sanchez.

He told 7News that Sanchez first hit him on the back and then recalled falling to the ground and getting kicked in the face by his attacker.

Rodriguez said he was hit so many times that he lost consciousness.

Police said that Rodriguez was saved after a good Samaritan saw Sanchez attacking him.

“First of all, we got to thank the officers that did a great job in capturing this suspect and number two, a good Samaritan that saw what was going on and took action, ” said Miami Police Officer Michael Vega. “Good Samaritan started beeping and yelling out at him and it made him run away from him.”

Rodriguez was then transported to the hospital, where he received treatment.

But hours after the elderly man was beaten, Vega said that Sanchez was arrested after an officer recognized him from nearby surveillance video.

“We’ve had several run-ins with him, that’s how our officer knew who he was,” Vega said.

According to police, Sanchez told them he attacked Rodriguez because did not hold the door for him as he was leaving their apartment building.

As for Rodriguez, he said it’s a miracle that he is still alive.

