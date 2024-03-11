HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police on Monday arrested a 43-year-old man accused of an attempted abduction in Homestead.

Michael Luprecio was charged with kidnapping a child under the age of 13 and battery.

According to Homestead Police, Luprecio tried to abduct a 13-year-old girl on Friday.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

