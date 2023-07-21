SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A vehicle that was reported stolen on Thursday night in the Hammocks District has been successfully recovered, and four suspects are now in custody following a swift response from law enforcement.

According to police, the Real Time Crime Center issued a “Be On The Lookout” alert after a License Plate Reader (LPR), which captures license plate information and cross-checks it against databases, activated in Southwest Miami-Dade, signaling the presence of the stolen vehicle.

Around 2:30 a.m., Miami-Dade Police officers initiated a search operation in the area where the LPR had indicated the vehicle’s presence. The pursuit concluded at the intersection of Southwest 216th Street and US-1, where officers successfully stopped the stolen vehicle.

Crime Scene technicians were on the scene as they took photos of the evidence and, police said, they found a gun in the car they stopped.

According to authorities, four individuals were taken into custody without incident. The identities of the suspects have not been disclosed yet, pending further investigation and formal charges.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.