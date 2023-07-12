NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Four men were arrested after shooting at detectives during a traffic stop in North Miami, authorities said.

According to investigators, the incident occurred when a Hyundai sedan disregarded a red traffic light at the intersection of Northeast 150th Street and Sixth Avenue, just before 11:40 p.m., Tuesday.

Miami-Dade Police Department’s Robbery Intervention Detail officers noticed the vehicle’s violation and promptly activated their emergency equipment, intending to halt the car. However, as the suspects attempted to flee, one of the occupants seated in the front passenger seat extended their arm out of the window and discharged multiple rounds toward the law enforcement officers.

Last night, RID officers were shot at while attempting to conduct a traffic stop. Thankfully, the officers were not injured and the four cowards are currently in custody. These attacks are happening too often. Let me be clear, violence against my officers will not be tolerated. pic.twitter.com/o7sldAadMv — Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III (@AFreddyRamirez) July 12, 2023

A subsequent pursuit ensued, ultimately concluding when the Hyundai sedan came to a halt near Northeast 123rd Street and 13th Avenue.

At this point, the four suspects abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene on foot. In response, authorities swiftly established a perimeter, marshaling the support of the MDPD’s aviation and K-9 units to assist in the search operation.

Ultimately, all four individuals were taken into custody without any further incidents.

Detectives identified the suspects as 16-year-old Jurode Jean Claude, 17-year-old Michael Alisma, 17-year-old Xavier Kerin and 19-year-old Jose Perez.

“Each and every day, the men and women in law enforcement here in Miami-Dade County put their lives on the line and face dangers, and make decisions right away, and they act, get hurt, they get shot at,” said MDPD Director Alfredo Ramirez.

During the operation, law enforcement recovered a firearm at the scene. Fortunately, no officers suffered injuries during the encounter.

“We’re very fortunate that they are OK, but those four subjects are in custody, and they aren’t going to harm our community,” Ramirez said.

The investigation remains ongoing, with authorities working diligently to uncover additional details surrounding the incident.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.