SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A vehicle that was reported stolen on Thursday night in the Hammocks District has been successfully recovered, and four suspects are now in custody following a swift response from law enforcement.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the Real Time Crime Center issued a “Be On The Lookout” alert after a License Plate Reader, which captures license plate information and cross-checks it against databases, activated in Southwest Miami-Dade, signaling the presence of the stolen vehicle.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, MDPD officers initiated a search operation in the area where the LPR had indicated the vehicle’s presence.

The pursuit concluded at the intersection of Southwest 216th Street and U.S. 1, where officers successfully stopped the stolen vehicle.

Crime scene technicians at the scene dusted the car for fingerprints and took photos of the evidence. Police said they found a gun in the car they stopped.

The car was eventually towed away.

According to authorities, the four individuals were taken into custody without incident. Their identities have not been disclosed as detectives continue to interview them.

After they conclude their interviews, the suspects will be taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade.

