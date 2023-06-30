MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police on Friday arrested a woman accused of fatally shooting her husband during a 2019 confrontation in Miami.

Aimee Martinez, 36, was charged with first-degree murder.

According to investigators, on March 10, Martinez called 911 and told the operator that she shot her husband several times during the confrontation.

Once officers arrived at the scene at 4730 SW 67th Ave., they discovered Martinez’s husband, 34-year-old Osmanny Montano, suffering from gunshot wounds.

When Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived to the home, they pronounced Montano deceased at the scene.

During their investigation, detectives were able to determine that statements provided by Martinez were refuted by physical evidence.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s office then determined there was probable cause to believe that Martinez committed first-degree murder.

