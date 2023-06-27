MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police arrested a man accused of stealing a police cruiser from Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The suspect, 33-year-old Joshua Lee Marlow, who was driving the stolen cruiser, was stopped by police along Northwest 27th Avenue and 41st Street in Northwest Miami-Dade, Monday night.

Marlow is facing four charges, which include grand theft of a law enforcement vehicle.

