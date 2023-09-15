MIAMI (WSVN) - Police armed with long guns combed through a Miami neighborhood on Friday morning, ultimately capturing and arresting a suspect following a high-speed chase that originated in Broward County.

Live video footage showed a silver 2018 Mercedes sedan, believed to be linked to the suspects, stopped at Northwest 32nd Street. Additionally, video footage showed three suspects, who were in the vehicle, being taken into custody after they abandoned the car and attempted to flee on foot.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the City of Miami Police Department and deputies from the Broward Sheriff’s Office in Pompano Beach, swiftly descended upon the scene.

For residents in the neighborhood, the large police presence was a shock to them.

A boy in the neighborhood was sleeping when the incident unfolded.

“The police are at the door and they said, “Where’s the bag guys?'” and my sister and my brother said, ‘I don’t know,'” the boy said.

Details of the incident remain unclear, but authorities have been contacted for more information.

