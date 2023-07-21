SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car that was reported stolen at gunpoint on Thursday night in the Hammocks District has been successfully recovered, and three of four people who were taken into custody were arrested following a swift response from police.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the Real Time Crime Center issued a “Be On The Lookout” alert after a License Plate Reader, which captures license plate information and cross-checks it against databases, activated in Southwest Miami-Dade, signaling the presence of the stolen vehicle.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, MDPD officers initiated a search operation in the area where the LPR had indicated the vehicle’s presence.

Investigators said the perpetrators struck two victims in the face with a gun and a glass bottle, then dragged them out of the car before taking off.

The pursuit concluded at the intersection of U.S. 1 and Southwest 200th Street, where officers successfully stopped the stolen vehicle.

Crime scene technicians at the scene dusted the car for fingerprints and took photos of the evidence. Police said they found a gun in the car they stopped.

The car was eventually towed away.

According to authorities, the four individuals were taken into custody without incident. Their identities have not been disclosed as detectives continue to interview them.

After they conclude their interviews, the three suspects who were placed under arrest were taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade.

