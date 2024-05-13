MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police on Monday arrested a 28-year-old man, accused of fatally shooting a bouncer outside a Miami Beach nightclub.

Dvonn Reaux was charged with one count of second-degree murder.

The shooting happened on Sunday, just before 2:30 a.m., in front of Exchange South Beach, located at 1532 Washington Ave.

Exchange’s manager told 7News that the gunman was a patron who got kicked out of the club and returned to shoot the bouncer.

According to a 7News source, the security team member was “executed.” The source said the gunman approached the bouncer on the sidewalk as the victim was talking to a coworker and shot him at close range, then continued firing after the victim dropped to the ground.

The security guard was identified by police as Marley William Lester Case.

Paramedics transported Case to Ryder Trauma Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Miami Beach Commissioner Joe Magazine spoke out about the fatal shooting.

“The fact that this would happen on our watch, on Mother’s Day, this is absolutely heartbreaking,” said Miami Beach Commissioner Joe Magazine, “and we don’t plan on paying this lip service, we plan on putting action behind this.”

An investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

