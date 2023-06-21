MIAMI (WSVN) - Police arrested a man accused of assaulting an Amtrak trolley driver.

According to Miami-Dade Police, Shevon Gooden, 27, entered a trolley at the Amtrak station, located at 3861 NW 21 St., Tuesday afternoon.

When Gooden was in the trolley, he began to raise his voice and started speaking in a nonsensical language.

The driver of the trolley, Sanchez, 65, asked Gooden to calm down, which only made him more irate.

Gooden then started to focus his anger towards Sanchez and began closing the distance between them.

Fearing for his life, Sanchez exited the trolley, but Gooden started to follow him.

Gooden held a shiny metal object and continued to speak in a nonsensical language towards Sanchez. He then struck Sanchez with a closed fist on his shoulder.

After he struck Sanchez, Gooden walked away but was taken into custody by responding officers.

Gooden was transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and faces charges of battery on a person 65 or older.

During a records check, it was revealed that Gooden was issued a trespassing warning by MDPD on June 6 from Miami International Airport, which also included the Miami Intermodal Center.

