SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police on Friday arrested arrested a man, accused of committing lewd acts in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Yoel Antonio Setien, 26, is facing several charges, which include burglary of an occupied dwelling, voyeurism, indecent exposure, and resisting arrest without violence.

According to Miami-Dade Police, Setien would enter women’s fenced backyards, stare at them through their windows and would then expose and pleasure himself.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.