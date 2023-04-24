MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police says they busted an alleged vandal in Miami Beach.

A 24-year-old man was arrested and stands accused of spray painting a Florida Power and Light pole behind the Jewish Museum on Washington Avenue.

The act of vandalism caused $1,500 in damages.

According to police, while the suspect took off, they found him nearby with paint stains on his fingers and shoes.

He is being charged with criminal mischief.

