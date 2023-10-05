NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 23-year-old man was arrested in connection to a fatal hit-and-run.

Carlos Ariel Rodriguez was charged with vehicular homicide, leaving the scene, driving without a license and tampering with evidence after he tried to hide his car’s damage.

On June 22, the victim was crossing the street along Northwest 32nd Avenue and 103rd Street back when he was suddenly struck by a speeding driver that failed to stop at a red light before getting away.

Rodriguez is being held on a $270,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.