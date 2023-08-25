AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Police on Thursday arrested a suspected child molester in Aventura.

Jonathan David Taitz, 23, was accused of assaulting an 8-year-old girl near a public pool.

According to police, in July, Taitz brought the child over to a secluded area at 19707 Turnbberry Way then intentionally touched her in a lewd manner.

The victim, police said, told him to stop several times, but Taitz refused.

He turned himself in and was charged with lewd and lascivious molestation.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.