HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police arrested a young man accused of causing a scare at a college in Homestead.

Christian Richards was taken into custody after, police said, he brought a gun on to the Miami-Dade College Homestead Campus, Monday afternoon.

The 21-year-old suspect was charged with possession of a firearm on school property and disturbing school functions.

Officials said Richards, who was wanted on a weapons violation at the school, returned to the campus with a gun.

They said Richards is not a student at the college.

