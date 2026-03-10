HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police arrested a young man accused of causing a scare at a college in Homestead.
Christian Richards was taken into custody after, police said, he brought a gun on to the Miami-Dade College Homestead Campus, Monday afternoon.
The 21-year-old suspect was charged with possession of a firearm on school property and disturbing school functions.
Officials said Richards, who was wanted on a weapons violation at the school, returned to the campus with a gun.
They said Richards is not a student at the college.
Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.