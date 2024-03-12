SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Multiple law enforcement units were at the scene at a mobile home park in Southwest Miami-Dade after, police said, they were serving a warrant.

The operation unfolded Tuesday, in the area of Southwest 252nd Street and 129th Avenue, as Miami-Dade Police officers, along with the department’s Special Response Team, were seen setting up a perimeter and entering the residence.

Authorities confirmed around 7:30 a.m. that the police presence was part of an operation to serve a warrant regarding a shooting that occurred on Feb. 17, around the 1300 block of Southwest 190 Lane. A man was shot and transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

According to police, the man was shot after a drive-by shooting and authorities knew who the subjects were.

During the course of action, two people were taken into custody by officers as they are believed to be connected to the aforementioned crime.

The Miami-Dade Police Department has yet to release the identities of those arrested.

