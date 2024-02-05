SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two suspects were taken into custody after, police said, they stole highly coveted cups from a Southwest Miami-Dade store.

Forty-six-year-old Antwan Pertrell Brown and 30-year-old Raven DeAngela Harvey were arrested for stealing several Stanley Cups on Saturday from a DICK’S Sporting Goods, located at 119th Avenue and Mills Drive in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to police, Harvey went into the store multiple times, carried a big black purse and stuffed as many cups as she could fit and then walked out.

Brown, officials said, was outside the store in a white Chevrolet silverado and was ready to make their escape.

“Guys there’s limit two per guest,” a person is heard saying on video.

The cups have been in high demand recently and have been selling out fast. They became a must-have items after a tumbler craze that blew up after bloggers and influencers on social media raved about the cups.

After their popularity skyrocketed, people have been going above and beyond to get their hands on the colorful cups, which has left crooks looking for to snatch some​ to try to make a quick buck.

Last month, police in California busted a woman accused of stealing dozens of cup.

Officials said the 65 cups are valued at $2,500.

The duo were also charged with possession of cannabis and of a firearm, which police said they found in the car during the arrest.

The retail value for those cups is around $45.

