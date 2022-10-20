NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An 18-year-old was arrested after a shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade left a teenage girl dead.

Eighteen-year-old Diamante Jean Phillipe is behind bars after police said he shot a 17-year-old girl after an argument, Tuesday night.

The victim was taken to the hospital where said died from her wounds.

The suspect took off before officers found him and took him into custody, finding his gun in the process.

