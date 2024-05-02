MIAMI (WSVN) - Suspected brawlers were busted after being accused of brutally beating two students outside of a charter school in Miami.

The incident was caught on video back on April 18, near SLAM! Charter School, located at 542 NW 12th Ave.

The video shows a group of teens ganging up around two teens that were on the ground. The assailants were seen punching and kicking the unconscious victims relentlessly.

Police said they’ve arrested 12 of the attackers.

The charges they face have not been disclosed.

