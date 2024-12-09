MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after, police said, a heated argument resulted in the man being shot.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of a shooting call in a parking lot in Miami Lakes.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. along 154th and Northwest 77th Court.

Police said two men got into a heated argument when one man opened fire and shot the other.

Investigators were on the scene with evidence markers, taping off the area and taking photos as they began their investigation.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, while the suspect remains in police custody.

