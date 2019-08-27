Police: Argument between employees at Opa-Locka car repair ends with 1 shot

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - An employee at an auto repair shop got shot by a co-worker following a dispute in Opa-Locka, according to police.

The shooting occurred at ATT Auto Center Corporation, located at 13690 NW 22nd Ave., at around 1:30 p.m., Tuesday.

According to Opa-Locka Police, the two employees got into an argument.

When the dispute ended, one of the employees left to go to his car. He returned with a gun and shot his co-worker in the leg and grazed his arm.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the incident and transported the employee to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police continue to investigate at the scene.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.